Man struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

Sylvia Avenue in Halifax was closed to traffic after a man was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Police said the report came in at 5:46 p.m. and happened between the 0 and 100 block of the street.

The man was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre and police say he has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the roadway will be blocked for a period of time, but local detours are in place and will not impede traffic considerably.

Police are also turning to the public for more information about what happened. Tips can be shared directly with police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

