18-year-old arrested after man seriously injured in Dartmouth stabbing

A 58-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries and an 18-year-old is in custody following a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 0-100 block of Lancaster Drive around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the older man injured and arrested the younger man. Police said the two know each other.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

