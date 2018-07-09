Man stabbed at Chocolate Lake Wednesday evening

A man is in hospital after a stabbing at Chocolate Lake in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a male who had been stabbed shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-8477.

