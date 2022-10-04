Halifax police seeking video related to stabbing of 19-year-old at street party

Halifax Regional Police are seeking information and video after a 19-year-old man was stabbed at a large street party near the Dalhousie University campus over the weekend.

Police were at Larch and Jennings streets when the man approached them around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday with "injuries consistent with having been stabbed," police said in a news release.

Paramedics were not able to enter the area to treat the man due to safety concerns, police said.

"Given concerns regarding the man's injuries and the close proximity of the hospital, officers made the decision to transport the man to hospital in a police vehicle," the news release stated.

"Police drove the man to the hospital in a police vehicle where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

An estimated 4,000 revellers hit the streets in Halifax's south end for an unsanctioned street party.

So far there is no description of the suspect.

Police want anyone with video or information about the stabbing to call investigators at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES