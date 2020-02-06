Man shot in west-end Halifax late last month dies

A 31-year-old Halifax man who was found with a gunshot wound late last month in the city's west end died in hospital on Thursday, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Connaught and Chisholm avenues. Police found the man at that location. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the man's death has yet to be determined, police said in a news release. The medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy at a later date.

Police said they won't release the man's name until his cause of death has been determined and his family has been notified.

The shooting is still under investigation and police are turning to the public for help. Anyone willing to share information can either contact Halifax Regional Police directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

