Man, 59, dead after encounter with Halifax police

A man, 59, is dead after being shot by a police officer in Dartmouth, N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint on Carleton Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a news release said.

Police say a man with a firearm had barricaded himself inside a home. While attempting to arrest him, the man confronted officers with a gun and that's when an officer shot him, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. The police watchdog investigates when a member of the public is injured or killed during an interaction with police.

