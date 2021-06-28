Man injured in shooting on Caledonia Road in Dartmouth
Police are investigating a shooting on Caledonia Road in Dartmouth that sent a man to hospital with injuries early this morning.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block shortly after 3 a.m.
The man is expected to survive, Halifax Regional Police said in a release. It did not mention the man's age.
"There is no risk to the public and the matter is contained," the release said.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block at 3:11 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured man.
In one driveway, the passenger side window of a parked car appeared to have been broken.
Police spent several hours on the residential street. Members of the Forensic Identification Unit were on scene.
