Man shot by Halifax police officer now facing more than a dozen charges

A Reserve Mines, N.S., man who was shot by a Halifax Regional Police officer is facing several charges including theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect made a court appearance to face the following charges:

Motor vehicle theft.

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Flight from peace officer.

Assault a peace officer x3.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Assault with a weapon x3.

Mischief endangering life x2.

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

On Tuesday night, police said they were following up on a tip about a stolen vehicle in south-end Halifax. The vehicle was a large, white Ford F350 truck.

Police said officers followed the vehicle to Waterloo Street and Fraser Street in Halifax when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which was following close behind.

Police then said they had an "interaction" with the suspect which resulted in him going to hospital. Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, said a police officer shot the suspect in the arm.

SIRT is now investigating the police officer's action.

Driver crashed into tree

In an interview this week, the director of SIRT, former judge Felix A. Cacchione, said the accused was shot by an officer from another vehicle. He also said the man drove into a tree after the shooting.

Police are now turning to the public for help in getting information on the dangerous driving incident that happened between 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.

Police say the pick-up truck was driving inbound toward Halifax from the Bedford area. The vehicle drove along the Bedford Highway, Fairview Overpass, Joseph Howe Drive, Kempt Road, Robie Street and in South End Halifax, police said.

Tips can be shared directly with police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

