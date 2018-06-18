Skip to Main Content
Man shot and killed while walking down road in Eastern Passage
A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot while walking on a road in Eastern Passage, N.S., early Monday.

RCMP don't believe the shooting was random

CBC News ·
RCMP responded to the shooting at about 12:45 a.m. Monday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

RCMP say a passing vehicle stopped and there was a shot fired. The man, who had been walking with a female on Hornes Road, was taken to hospital and later died there.

An Eastern Passage resident told CBC News the man's body was pulled from a ditch by police. (Submitted)

RCMP responded at about 12:45 a.m. They don't believe the incident was random.

A resident who lives on the street told CBC News the man's body was pulled from a ditch by police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5331, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.

The shooting happened on Hornes Road in Eastern Passage. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

With files from Paul Palmeter

