Man shot and killed while walking down road in Eastern Passage

A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot while walking on a road in Eastern Passage, N.S., early Monday.

RCMP say a passing vehicle stopped and there was a shot fired. The man, who had been walking with a female on Hornes Road, was taken to hospital and later died there.

An Eastern Passage resident told CBC News the man's body was pulled from a ditch by police. (Submitted)

RCMP responded at about 12:45 a.m. They don't believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information is being asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5331, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.