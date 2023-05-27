Man dies after being shot in encounter with Halifax Regional Police

A man has died after being shot in an encounter with Halifax Regional Police officers in Dartmouth.

According to a media release, police responded to a report of a man with a weapon around 9 a.m. Saturday near sports fields in the area of Micmac Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

The release said the man confronted officers with a weapon when they were trying to make an arrest. Officers then discharged their service weapons, according to the release.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, the release said.

It is unclear what type of weapon the man was carrying.

The incident has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which independently investigates serious incidents arising from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

Micmac Boulevard between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while an investigation takes place.

