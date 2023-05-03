Man in serious condition after Dartmouth shooting
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Dartmouth late Tuesday night.
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Murray Hill Drive
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Murray Hill Drive shortly after 11 p.m.
They say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as officers conduct the investigation, and are asking members of the public to stay away.
