Cape Breton man sentenced in drug-fuelled crash that killed passenger

A Glace Bay, N.S., man will spend nearly three years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a man, injured two women and damaged a home as he attempted to flee police.

Jonathan Daniel Marangoni, 30, was sentenced Monday for dangerous driving causing the death of 44-year-old John King of Little Bras d'Or.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Marangoni and the other occupants of a sports car had used cocaine not long before the crash occurred in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020.

King, who was seated in the back on the passenger's side of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"I've made many, many mistakes that I really can't take back," Marangoni told the judge before sentencing.

Two women who were also in the vehicle were injured in the collision, with one undergoing two surgeries to repair fractures in her arm.

Police pursuit

On the night of the crash, a police officer flashed his lights in an attempt to pull Marangoni over in downtown Sydney, as he had been driving with a licence plate that belonged to another vehicle.

After blaring his sirens, the officer watched as Marangoni began speeding away. The officer then followed the vehicle from a safe distance before eventually deciding to back down.

Marangoni then turned the vehicle around and continued driving past the officer at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting another police cruiser that had arrived as backup.

After losing sight of police, Marangoni then crashed into a home on George Street. The 2005 Pontiac Grand AM was so heavily damaged, its roof had to be removed in order to get to its passengers.

A traffic module showed the car was travelling around 99 kilometres per hour just one second prior to impact.

Struggles with addiction

The court was told that Marangoni has struggled with drug use for 15 years.

"Although you've had periods of sobriety, drugs have been the defining issue of your adulthood," Judge Ann Marie MacInnes told Marangoni prior to sentencing.

"It's something that you need to make choices about as you go forward."

MacInnes said what was most egregious about Marangoni's behaviour was that he continued his dangerous ways upon release from custody.

In one such example in January 2021, Marangoni took his mother's car and again sped away from police who were looking to arrest him on additional charges.

Following the crash, Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team investigated the actions of the police officers who responded on the night of the fatal chase.

The police watchdog found no wrongdoing, as Cape Breton Regional Police abandoned their pursuit long before Marangoni crashed into the house while speeding.

In addition to his prison time, Marangoni was given a 10-year driving prohibition, a lifetime firearms ban and ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to the couple whose home he damaged.

