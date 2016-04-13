Man rescued from Queens County house fire

A man was rescued from a burning house in Queens County early Saturday morning.

"It's very lucky somebody came along when they did," said Capt. John Long of the Liverpool Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:16 a.m. on Brooklyn Shore Road.

When they arrived, the fire was fully involved. They believed somebody was trapped inside.

But it was learned soon after that a man had been rescued and was uninjured.

Long said crews were at the site until 10:30 a.m.

At one point an excavator was brought in to put out the rest of the fire. Long said the house was completely destroyed.

One of the most challenging parts of putting out the fire were high winds coming off the sea overnight.

"The house is right down by the water [and the wind] was so strong," he said.

