Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Man has life-threatening injuries after weapons complaint in downtown Halifax

A man has life-threatening injuries after an incident in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street Friday evening. Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene due to a weapons complaint where they found a man with "puncture wound" injury.

Man suffered a 'puncture wound' and was sent to hospital Friday evening

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

A man has life-threatening injuries after an incident in downtown Halifax Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street for a weapons complaint at 5:21 p.m., where they found a man with a "puncture wound."

He was transported to hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now