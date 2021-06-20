Man has life-threatening injuries after weapons complaint in downtown Halifax

A man has life-threatening injuries after an incident in downtown Halifax Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street for a weapons complaint at 5:21 p.m., where they found a man with a "puncture wound."

He was transported to hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

