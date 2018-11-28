Man admits to arson in Bridgewater fire

A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with a fire in downtown Bridgewater on Oct. 22, 2017 that destroyed one building and damaged a number of others.

Adrian Thomas Hunt entered the plea in provincial court Tuesday. He is to be sentenced in January.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Hunt was identified by police from security video they recovered from a camera pointed at the front entrance of the building at 535 King St., where the blaze originated.

The video showed a man entering the building just before the fire and leaving moments before smoke could be seen billowing out of the structure. An appeal to the public helped identify Hunt as the man.

Denied setting fire

He was arrested on Jan. 31 of this year. When first questioned by police, Hunt said he just walked by the building and noticed the fire but didn't call it in. He said he didn't call 911 because he was afraid he'd be blamed.

Hunt admitted to police that he didn't think of tenants in apartments over the ground-floor businesses.

The aftermath of the downtown Bridgewater fire. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

According to the statement, Hunt eventually admitted that he did "a terrible thing" in Geeky Robar's Computers, one of the businesses housed in 535 King. Hunt said he set things on fire that were already in the store. There is no evidence he used an accelerant.

Hunt told police he knew the owner of Geeky Robar's but wouldn't answer when they asked him why he started the fire or if anyone had put him up to it.

Insurers, town seeking restitution

The statement contained details from some of the people impacted by the fire, including George Crews, who had just moved to Bridgewater from Fort McMurray, Alta., where he lost everything in the massive forest fire there.

Crews once again lost all his possessions in the building fire. He did not have insurance.

Liana Druin fled the burning building with her keys and her cellphone wearing just a housecoat. She lost three cats in the fire and estimates her other losses at more than $44,000.

Other business and residential tenants were covered by insurance and those insurance companies are now seeking restitution.

The Town of Bridgewater is also seeking restitution for the $11,000 in costs it incurred fighting the fire.