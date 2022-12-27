Search suspended for fisherman who went overboard off Cape Sable Island

The search for a fisherman who went overboard Boxing Day morning off Cape Sable Island in Nova Scotia has been suspended.

The search effort was called off at noon AT Tuesday, according to spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey of the Halifax's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

It will be handed off to the RCMP as a missing persons case, said Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey, spokesperson for Halifax's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

The man went overboard from a 12-metre fishing vessel — the Little Weasel Too — while fishing for lobster in the Cape Sable Island area. There were three people on board the boat.

Hickey said Halifax's JRCC received a mayday call at around 8:21 a.m. He said the coast guard was quickly on scene to assist in the search.

A Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules aircraft, the Cape Roger and Clark's Harbour coast guard ships were all initially dispatched to search for the man.

The Cape Roger and a PAL Airlines plane kept up the search overnight and into this morning. But as temperatures began dropping, the search shifted toward a recovery effort.

