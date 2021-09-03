Man missing after call for help on remote N.S. island

One man has been rescued and another is missing after Yarmouth RCMP received a distress call early Friday from a remote island.

At 1:50 a.m., RCMP received a call for help from two men on Broomstick Island near Little River Harbour, N.S.

The men had gone to a camp overnight, according to a release. The structure they stayed in caught fire.

Police learned one man had escaped the structure but the other was missing.

After a request from police, the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre sent out a Cormorant helicopter and a Canadian Coast Guard ship from Clark's Harbour to assist.

One man was rescued from Broomstick Island by the helicopter and was taken to hospital for assessment.

The search for the second man continues. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

