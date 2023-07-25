Searchers are scouring the area of Gold River in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County for a man who went missing while tubing on Monday.

RCMP said Tuesday three men had been tubing on the river near Beech Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. AT when their tubes flipped. Two men managed to get to shore, while the third was last seen drifting down the river.

RCMP, including the force's air service and police dogs, as well as the military's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Shore Fire Department and ground search and rescue teams have been looking for the swimmer.

Police said people should use caution in and around waterways, which still have high water levels after the weekend's historic rainfall.

