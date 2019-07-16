Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Halifax robbery

A 40-year-old Halifax man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a robbery in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said he had limited details about the incident, which occurred around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the injured man was found outside in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street, which runs roughly between Buddy Daye and Charles streets.

MacLeod said he didn't know where the robbery occurred, whether it happened inside a building or outside, or whether it involved a weapon.

