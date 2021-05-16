Man has serious injuries after crash in Colchester County
A man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Beaver Brook on Saturday.
5-year-old child in vehicle treated for minor injuries
A man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County on Saturday.
Colchester County District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 236 in Beaver Brook around 7:05 p.m.
Police found a car that had left the road and struck a power pole.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, had serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air.
A five-year-old child was also in the vehicle and had minor injuries. The child was treated and released at the scene.
Highway 236 was closed in both directions Saturday evening as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE TOP STORIES