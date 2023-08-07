Man in hospital following aggravated assault in downtown Halifax
Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Sunday night in downtown Halifax.
The man was found unresponsive in the waterfront area off Lower Water Street
A news release said Halifax Regional Police received reports of a disturbance in the waterfront area of the 1500 block of Lower Water Street around 9:40 p.m.
Officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.
He was taken to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area at the time to come forward.
