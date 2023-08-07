Man in hospital following aggravated assault in downtown Halifax

Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Sunday night in downtown Halifax.

A news release said Halifax Regional Police received reports of a disturbance in the waterfront area of the 1500 block of Lower Water Street around 9:40 p.m.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.

He was taken to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area at the time to come forward.

