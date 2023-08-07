Content
Nova Scotia

Man in hospital following aggravated assault in downtown Halifax

Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Sunday night in downtown Halifax.

The man was found unresponsive in the waterfront area off Lower Water Street

The badge of the Halifax Regional Police is seen on the sleeve of a navy blue shirt.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. (Robert Short/CBC)

A news release said Halifax Regional Police received reports of a disturbance in the waterfront area of the 1500 block of Lower Water Street around 9:40 p.m.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.

He was taken to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area at the time to come forward.

 

