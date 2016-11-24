Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

A man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Cape Breton early Monday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release they were called to Hornes Road in Albert Bridge around 3:30 a.m..

They found a Ford Focus overturned in a ditch and firefighters trying to free two men trapped inside.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Police said they are notifying next of kin.

A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital in Cape Breton in critical but stable condition. Two other passengers, both 25-year-old men, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

