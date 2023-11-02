Man, 37, killed in Elmsdale car crash
According to the Nova Scotia RCMP, the crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. on Thursday. They said it involved two vehicles — a black Ford F-350 and a semi-tractor and trailer — colliding on Highway 214.
Police say a Ford F-150 and a semi-tractor and trailer collided on Highway 214
A 37-year-old man from Dutch Settlement, N.S., was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Elmsdale, N.S., on Thursday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. on Highway 214. They said it involved a black Ford F-150 and a semi-tractor and trailer colliding. Police say the vehicles had been travelling in opposite directions at the time.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor and trailer, a man from Moncton, N.B., was uninjured.
Police said an RCMP collision reconstructionist was sent to the crash site, but that it's unclear what led to the crash.
Highway 214 is expected to be closed for several hours.
