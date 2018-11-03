Man killed in car crash in East Hants, N.S.

A 27-year-old man from the community of Tennycape, N.S. has died after a single-vehicle car crash Friday afternoon along Highway 215 in East Hants.

RCMP were called to the scene near 5849 Highway 215 in the Noel Shore area shortly after 4:30 p.m.

So far, police believe the vehicle left the road, travelled alongside the ditch for several metres and landed on its roof.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A section of Highway 215 was closed for several hours.