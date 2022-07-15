Man killed by pickup truck after stopping to help driver on side of N.S. highway

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help another driver on a dark Nova Scotia highway was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The 76-year-old man had pulled over on Highway 102 in Alton, Colchester County, to assist the driver of an SUV that had collided with a deer around 9:30 p.m. AT and was waiting for a tow truck. The SUV driver was not hurt.

RCMP say the man who stopped to help was hit by a pickup truck as he crossed the northbound lanes of the highway to get to the SUV.

RCMP officers who were already on the scene responding to the collision between the SUV and the deer performed CPR on the injured man until paramedics arrived.

The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

RCMP say the investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES