Man killed as ATV rolls over in Hants County
RCMP say a man, 60, died Sunday morning after his ATV rolled over in the Riverside Corner area. Police say the driver became trapped underneath.
RCMP say 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning
A 60-year-old man from Hants County, N.S. has died after his ATV rolled over on New Cheverie Road in the Riverside Corner area Sunday morning.
RCMP were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m. and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The man was the lone rider of the ATV, police say. He was trapped underneath the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved.
It's unclear what caused the ATV to overturn, police say.