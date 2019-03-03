Man killed as ATV rolls over in Hants County

A 60-year-old man from Hants County, N.S. has died after his ATV rolled over on New Cheverie Road in the Riverside Corner area Sunday morning.

RCMP were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m. and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The man was the lone rider of the ATV, police say. He was trapped underneath the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved.

It's unclear what caused the ATV to overturn, police say.