Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bedford

A man in his 20s has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Bedford Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gun shots and an injured man at the intersection of Broad Street and Farrington Way around 11 p.m.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect description as of Friday morning.

Blood can be seen leading from the entrance of The Madison apartment building on Farrington Way to the sidewalk and nearby road. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police are still on the scene of a four-level apartment building called The Madison on Farrington Way. Police have blocked off part of a ground-floor patio near the building's main entrance.

Blood can be seen leading from the entrance of the building to the sidewalk and nearby road.

Farrington Way was closed to all traffic late Thursday and into Friday morning but has since reopened.

Police have blocked off part of a ground-floor patio near the building's main entrance. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

