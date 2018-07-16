18-year-old N.S. man critically injured in crash early Sunday

An 18-year-old man from Elmsdale, N.S., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 214 in Belnan in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m., according to a news release from East Hants RCMP.

When police and emergency crews arrived, they found a Honda Civic had left the road, hitting trees and a power pole.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision analyst was on scene and repairs were made to the power pole.

Nova Scotia Power reported an outage in the area between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. while crews worked to repair the damage. About 2,900 customers were affected.

