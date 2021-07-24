Man, 36, sustains life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

A 36-year-old-man was taken to hospital Friday evening after his motorcyle went off the road in Hillsvale, Nova Scotia.

West Hants RCMP said they were called to the scene on South Rawdon Rd. in Hillsvale around 5:30 p.m.

Police, EHS and firefighters arrived to find a motorcycle had gone off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The road was shutdown for several hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

