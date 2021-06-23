Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police were on the scene of a shooting at Cutler Avenue in Dartmouth on Thursday afternoon after a man was shot. Police do not believe it was a random act and are turning to the public for tips.
Halifax Regional Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries
Police responded to a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.
A man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.
Halifax Regional Police were on the scene near at Cutler Avenue after receiving a report at 1:45 p.m. that a man was injured.
Police say he was driving in the area and was shot by one or more people driving in another vehicle. Police believe the man does not have life-threatening injuries.
"The investigation is in the early stages, however, at this time investigators believe the incident was not a random act," the release states.
Police released no information on possible suspects.
Tips can be shared with police directly by calling 902-490-5020 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
