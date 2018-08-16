Man in long black wig, orange tuque robs Halifax bank

A man wearing sunglasses, a long black wig and an orange tuque robbed a bank on Quinpool Road in Halifax on Thursday afternoon.

He produced a note demanding money at the CIBC branch and indicated that he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, Halifax Regional Police said in a press release.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police responded to the call at 4:39 p.m. and their investigation is in the early stages, they said.

The suspect is about 45 with a skinny build, dark skin and is around five-foot-10. He was also wearing blue jeans and a brown pullover shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.

