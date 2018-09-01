Man challenges himself to write new song every week for a year

A Halifax man has challenged himself to write one new song every week for a year.

George Woodhouse is the co-leader of a bi-weekly, drop-in singing event, The Big Sing. He also works a full-time job.

He said he has known that singing was his primary passion for a long time, but brushed it off to make way for his career over the years.

But this year — when he turned 28 — he decided to force himself to follow his passions by writing a new song each week.

He told CBC's Maritime Noon he came up with the idea while reading a newspaper one day in February. He was inspired by someone who was doing something similar while also working full-time.

"I said, you know what, I've got no more excuses. I'm just gonna do what I love to do."

The weekly songs are called "Diamond Sushi Songs." Woodhouse said the name was inspired by how diamonds are made under pressure.

He made the songs public to hold himself accountable, in the hopes he would perform under the pressure of a weekly deadline.

"But I also said something that is formed under pressure is sticky and not-so-great white rice, so I thought these songs might turn out to be diamond sushi when you combine these things equally created under pressure."

He is halfway through his year now. Once the year is done he's considering recording all of the songs putting them into an album.

Woodhouse said he fear he will run out of things to sing about, but he has started to draw inspiration from the beauty in everyday things.

He has written songs about everything from a friend's wedding to a wooden spoon.

"There's always something in your life that is interesting enough or worth reflecting on," said Woodhouse.

He said the feedback has been tremendously supportive and it has connected him to friends he hasn't spoken to in years.

"There's this community of support, that's just waiting there to do that — to support you."

He has even used the challenge as an opportunity to collaborate with other artists and push himself as a songwriter to think outside of his own experiences.

He said he didn't take on the project earlier because he believed he couldn't practise his passion while also working.

"I would pin that passion against my profession," said Woodhouse. "And as soon as I let go of that … limiting belief, that's when songwriting really opened itself up to me."