Man in custody after car fire in Upper Hammonds Plains

A man is in police custody after a car was found on fire in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., Wednesday morning.

According to police, it all began when Halifax Regional Police attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Amin Street and Christie Court in Bedford around 10:30 a.m. AT.

The vehicle fled, police said, and the chase was called off for safety reasons.

Just a little more than a half hour later, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire on Anderson Road in Upper Hammonds Plains, which is roughly 16 kilometres away.

David Meldrum, the deputy fire chief, said firefighters put water on the smouldering remains.

RCMP are assisting Halifax Regional Police with the investigation.

