Man in critical condition after rescue from bottom of cliff in Dominion

A man from Dominion, N.S., is in critical condition after he went over a cliff in that community.

Paramedics, police and the Dominion and Glace Bay fire departments helped bring the man to safety on Monday afternoon.

Dominion fire Chief Scott Duffney said someone who was walking along the beach found the man at the bottom of the cliff.

There is a drop of about eight or nine metres from the end of Park Street to the beach below, where the man was found.

The man was rescued from the bottom of the cliff at the end of Park Street in Dominion, N.S. (Google Street View)

"It's a little bit fenced in, but there's posts there but there's no rope on that section," Duffney said. "So he fell over the cliff on that section."

Duffney didn't know when the man fell, how long he was on the beach, or what injuries he suffered.

"We placed him on a backboard and placed him in a sled and got him up over the hill," he said.

The man was conscious when he was rescued, but Duffney said paramedics sedated him "for his own comfort" before taking him to hospital.

Cape Breton Regional Police Insp. Ken O'Neill said the incident is under investigation.