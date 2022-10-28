Unresponsive man pulled from water in Glace Bay

A man was taken to hospital Wednesday after he was discovered in water beside a partially submerged vehicle in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police and firefighters were called to a property near Lake Road, which runs along Big Glace Bay Lake, at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Chris March, deputy fire chief with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said the incident took place near a property that once housed a heavy water treatment plant.

Firefighters from the Glace Bay and Tower Road stations worked to pull the man from the water. He was described as being unresponsive.

"It was just the involvement of one vehicle, I believe, but as to how it ended up in the water — there's no information at this point," said March.

March did not have any further details on what happened, but said work is underway to remove the vehicle from the water.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said the man was taken to a Sydney hospital, but there was no further update on his condition.

Members of the service's traffic safety and forensic identification units are investigating.

