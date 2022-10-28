Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Unresponsive man pulled from water in Glace Bay

The man was taken to hospital after being discovered next to a partially submerged vehicle near Big Glace Bay Lake.

Partially submerged vehicle found near Big Glace Bay Lake

Erin Pottie · CBC News ·
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water near Big Glace Bay Lake on Wednesday afternoon. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

A man was taken to hospital Wednesday after he was discovered in water beside a partially submerged vehicle in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police and firefighters were called to a property near Lake Road, which runs along Big Glace Bay Lake, at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Chris March, deputy fire chief with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said the incident took place near a property that once housed a heavy water treatment plant.

Firefighters from the Glace Bay and Tower Road stations worked to pull the man from the water. He was described as being unresponsive. 

"It was just the involvement of one vehicle, I believe, but as to how it ended up in the water — there's no information at this point," said March. 

March did not have any further details on what happened, but said work is underway to remove the vehicle from the water. 

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said the man was taken to a Sydney hospital, but there was no further update on his condition. 

Members of the service's traffic safety and forensic identification units are investigating.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erin Pottie

Reporter

Erin Pottie is a CBC reporter based in Sydney. She has been covering local news in Cape Breton for 15 years. Story ideas welcome at erin.pottie@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now