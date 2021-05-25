Man fined for not wearing mask inside Cape Breton store
A 24-year-old man has been charged after refusing to wear a mask inside a Canadian Tire store in Glace Bay, N.S.
The 24-year-old man also refused to leave the Canadian Tire in Glace Bay
A 24-year-old man has been charged after refusing to wear a mask inside a Canadian Tire store in Glace Bay, N.S.
The Cape Breton Regional Police Service said they were called to the store around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
They said the man was not wearing a mask and when he was approached by staff, he refused to put one on and refused to leave the store.
He was issued a ticket for violating the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,422.
MORE TOP STORIES