Man falls to his death from Dartmouth hotel

A man fell to his death from a hotel in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

Const. John MacLeod of Halifax Regional Police said officers were called to 65 King Street at 9:45 p.m. Monday. The building there is called the Dartmouth Oceanview Hotel.

"A 54-year-old Dartmouth man had fallen from the third storey of the hotel and succumbed to injures at the scene," MacLeod told CBC News.

Police don't think the death is suspicious, but didn't say what happened. Officers are investigating.

