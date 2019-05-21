Man falls to his death from Dartmouth building
A man fell to his death from a building in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.
Police say 54-year-old's death not suspicious
Const. John MacLeod of Halifax Regional Police said officers were called to 65 King Street at 9:45 p.m. Monday. The building there is called the Dartmouth Oceanview.
"A 54-year-old Dartmouth man had fallen from the third storey ... and succumbed to injures at the scene," MacLeod told CBC News.
The building has operated as a hotel, but more recently has advertised rental units.
Police don't think the death is suspicious, but didn't say what happened. Officers are investigating.
