Man falls to his death from Dartmouth building

A man fell to his death from a building in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

Const. John MacLeod of Halifax Regional Police said officers were called to 65 King Street at 9:45 p.m. Monday. The building there is called the Dartmouth Oceanview.

"A 54-year-old Dartmouth man had fallen from the third storey ... and succumbed to injures at the scene," MacLeod told CBC News.

The building has operated as a hotel, but more recently has advertised rental units.

Police don't think the death is suspicious, but didn't say what happened. Officers are investigating.

Police were called to 65 King Street on Monday night. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

