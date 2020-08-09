Man facing charges after stabbing in Inverness

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man in Inverness, N.S., on Friday evening.

Inverness District RCMP say they responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. about a "serious assault" in a parking lot on Central Avenue.

Police located a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed following an argument with a man he knew.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was arrested later that evening after he turned himself in to Inverness RCMP.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He is in police custody and is expected to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Monday.

