39-year-old man facing charges in stunt involving car driven off N.S. wharf

A 39-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle off a southwest Nova Scotia wharf as part of an apparent social media stunt has turned himself in to RCMP and now faces multiple charges.

A video posted to Facebook shows a small red car revving up on Saturday and then crashing into a barrier at a Cape St. Marys wharf near Meteghan, N.S., before flipping and landing in the ocean. Onlookers cheer as the driver, sporting a yellow dirt-bike helmet, surfaces in the water.

RCMP, however, were unimpressed, noting the incident tied up resources, including an underwater dive team that had to be called in to make sure no one else was in the vehicle.

Police said in a news release that the driver, who is from the nearby community of Mayflower, N.S., turned himself in Tuesday to the Meteghan RCMP detachment.

He is charged with mischief and faces three counts under the Motor Vehicle Act: stunting, driving with a revoked licence and driving without insurance.

He also faces a charge under the Nova Scotia Environment Act of releasing a substance into the environment that causes or may cause adverse effects, according to police.

The man was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on April 17.

