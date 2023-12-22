Man faces multiple charges following damage to Dalhousie building near Truro

A Bible Hill, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after police investigated damage to a building on Dalhousie University's agricultural campus near Truro, according to an RCMP news release on Friday.

At 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who was believed to have caused damage to a building on Sipu Road, the release said. When police arrived, employees were speaking to a man inside the building.

The release said the man appeared to be impaired and failed a screening test administered to him by police.

Police said their investigation indicated that the man had caused significant damage to the building and equipment inside it.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and has been charged for impaired operation of a conveyance and multiple counts of break and entering, mischief and theft.

Janet Bryson, Dalhousie's director of media relations, confirmed that Haley Institute building was vandalized and suffered significant water damage.

Bryson said staff are assessing damage to the facility and are looking for alternative teaching spaces that may be needed by the first week of January when the university reopens.

The building has been closed until further notice, Bryson said.

