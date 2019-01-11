Man faces child porn charges after RCMP tipped off by instant messaging app

A 20-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after police were tipped off by an instant messaging app.

The RCMP's provincial internet child exploitation unit searched a home Thursday in New Glasgow after the app, known as Kik, reported that child pornography was being shared on its platform.

While placing the man under arrest, police allege he reached for what appeared to be a handgun under a desk.

The RCMP said in a news release the man was "quickly controlled" by police, though he and one of the officers sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The gun turned out to be a replica.

The man is facing charges of transmitting and possessing child pornography, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using an imitation firearm while resisting arrest.

He's due in Pictou provincial court next month.