Man facing charges after standoff in Pictou Landing

The RCMP say a man is facing charges after a standoff with officers in Pictou Landing, N.S.

In a news release, the RCMP said members of the Pictou detachment were called to Eagle Road at around 3 a.m. Thursday about a man who threatened to burn down someone's house.

Police say they went to the home, but the suspect had already left. The RCMP say officers later found the person at his own home on Beach Road. While they were there, police allege the man told them to leave or he would shoot them.

Additional resources, including the RCMP's emergency response team, were called and the man was arrested several hours later, just before 10 a.m., after walking out of the home, unarmed.

No one was injured.

A 40-year-old man from Pictou Landing is now charged with two counts of breaching conditions and three counts of uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

