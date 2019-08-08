Man allegedly uses stolen taxi to rob 3 gas stations in 27 minutes

In just 27 minutes, three gas stations in the Halifax Regional Municipality were allegedly robbed by a 34-year-old man driving a stolen taxi from Truro, N.S., on Wednesday night, RCMP say.

At 11:28 p.m., the man got away with money at the first robbery at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, police said.

He then hit the Petro-Canada station in Fall River at 11:44 p.m., leaving with money and cigarettes.

The Irving gas station on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S., was one of three gas stations robbed on Wednesday night in the span of 27 minutes. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

At 11:55 p.m., the man walked away with money from an Irving gas station in Lower Sackville.

Police said he was carrying a knife during two of the robberies.

The man was arrested in Dartmouth overnight and was facing robbery and weapons charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

