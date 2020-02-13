Man dies in Queens County highway collision

A Nova Scotia man has died after a crash in Queens County.

At 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Queens District RCMP responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Police said the pickup crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man from the Liverpool area, died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene, and Highway 103 was closed between exits 18 and 19 until shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

