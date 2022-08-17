Man, 37, dies in North River crash

A 37-year-old man has died in a crash in North River, N.S.

RCMP say the man was driving an SUV on Highway 311 at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, from Old Barns, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 311 is closed between Upper Brookside Road and Truro Road, and police said Wednesday afternoon they expect it to remain closed for several more hours.

Police are investigating the crash.

