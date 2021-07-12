Man, 43, dies in motorcycle crash in Seabright

A 43-year-old Halifax-area man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle in Seabright, N.S., Sunday evening.

RCMP say they received a call about the crash at 7:33 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries in the crash.

Old Seabright Road was closed to traffic for several hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

