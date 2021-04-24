Annapolis Valley man, 68, dies in motorcycle crash

A 68-year-old man from Wilmot, N.S., was killed Saturday when his motorcycle went off the road in the Annapolis Valley.

A news release from the Annapolis District RCMP said they were notified of a collision at 1:15 p.m. in Paradise.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane of Highway 201 is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

