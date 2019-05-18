Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Hubbards

A 70-year-old man from Blandford, N.S., died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Hubbards on Saturday.

One vehicle crossed the centre line around 11:30 a.m. and collided with the other vehicle, RCMP said in a release.

The other driver, a 56-year-old Bedford woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours.

The RCMP are investigating.

MORE TOP STORIES