20-year-old man dies in car crash in rural N.S. on Christmas Eve
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Onslow Mountain Road just after 7:30 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.
The man was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road is expected to stay closed until Friday evening.
Traffic is being diverted to Belmont Rd. and Vincent Dr.
Police did not say what caused the crash.
